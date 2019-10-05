  • Cub Scout Pack 167 participated in International Coastal Cleanup Day/Save the Sound on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Silver Sands State Park in Milford. They picked up trash around the beach, Charles Island and picnic area. The most found items were cigarette butts, plastic and wrappers. The most unusual item found was a tire on Charles Island. Doing service projects together is one way that Cub Scouts keep their promise to help other people, learn to work together with others and to do something that's good for their community. Photo: Contributed Photo

    Cub Scout Pack 167 participated in International Coastal Cleanup Day/Save the Sound on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Silver Sands State Park in Milford. They picked up trash around the beach, Charles Island and picnic area. The most found items were cigarette butts, plastic and wrappers. The most unusual item found was a tire on Charles Island. Doing service projects together is one way that Cub Scouts keep their promise to help other people, learn to work together with others and to do something that's good for their community.

    less

    Cub Scout Pack 167 participated in International Coastal Cleanup Day/Save the Sound on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Silver Sands State Park in Milford. They picked up trash around the beach, Charles Island and picnic

    ... more
    Photo: Contributed Photo
Photo: Contributed Photo
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Cub Scout Pack 167 participated in International Coastal Cleanup Day/Save the Sound on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Silver Sands State Park in Milford. They picked up trash around the beach, Charles Island and picnic area. The most found items were cigarette butts, plastic and wrappers. The most unusual item found was a tire on Charles Island. Doing service projects together is one way that Cub Scouts keep their promise to help other people, learn to work together with others and to do something that's good for their community.

less

Cub Scout Pack 167 participated in International Coastal Cleanup Day/Save the Sound on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Silver Sands State Park in Milford. They picked up trash around the beach, Charles Island and picnic

... more
Photo: Contributed Photo