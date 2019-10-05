Cub Scout Pack 167 participated in International Coastal Cleanup Day/Save the Sound on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Silver Sands State Park in Milford. They picked up trash around the beach, Charles Island and picnic area. The most found items were cigarette butts, plastic and wrappers. The most unusual item found was a tire on Charles Island. Doing service projects together is one way that Cub Scouts keep their promise to help other people, learn to work together with others and to do something that's good for their community.