‘Cruise ship on land:’ Resort-style complex, other development projects take shape in Trumbull

'Cruise ship on land:' Resort-style complex, other development projects take shape in Trumbull

TRUMBULL — Traffic problems on Strobel Road, Spring Hill Road and along Route 111 could be easing relatively soon, according to a review of some of the infrastructure improvements around town.

The updates were unveiled as part of a virtual town hall-style meeting Tuesday.

Traffic engineer Fred Mascia told town officials and members of the public that the construction work along Strobel Road was running well ahead of schedule and could be wrapped up by Thanksgiving, months ahead of projections.

“We had a mild winter last year, and the contractor never stopped work for the season,” he said. “Then, almost as soon as the winter ended, the pandemic struck, and the schools closed.”

With Trumbull High closed from March to September, work on Strobel Road proceeded almost without interruption, Mascia said. As a result, the project is “on track and way ahead of schedule,” he said.

Other road and infrastructure projects also are proceeding, Mascia said. The improvements to Route 111 near the Monroe Turnpike Plaza should be completed within about a year, he said.

The plan is to widen Route 111 as it approaches the shopping center and install a traffic light just to the north of Old Mine Road. The wider road will allow for two travel lanes in each direction, with dedicated turn lanes. The shopping center has long been the subject of complaints.

Mascia said the plans for the intersection would be ready for state DOT review within a week, and he expected to review bids starting in January, with work beginning in April.

“Hopefully, it will be wrapped up by this time next year,” he said.

In the private sector, there is more than $170 million in construction underway in town, according to Economic and Community Development Director Rina Bakalar. In Trumbull Center, a new CVS with a drive-through pharmacy is open, as is the new Starbucks that has relocated across White Plains Road from its old location.

At the former Marisa’s site on Main Street, work continues on a 16,000-square-foot retail space that will house a new restaurant, a renovated Dunkin’ and a new salon. The tenants should be able to begin moving in by late spring or early summer, Bakalar said.

Several residential projects also are open or bearing completion, Bakalar said. In the Lindeman Drive corridor, the Ten Trumbull apartment complex on Oakview Drive is nearly complete.

“This is a 202-unit complex consisting of one- and two-bedroom apartments with a clubhouse and a pool,” she said. Two buildings are still under construction, but the complex as a whole is 70 occupied, she said.

“It appears the residents living there are enjoying the experience,” she said.

The nearby River Valley Retirement Resort Community, a 55-and-older complex, is anticipating its first tenants moving in starting in April. The development is owned by Nebraska-based Resort Lifestyle Communities, which describes its properties as offering “all-inclusive, resort-style” living with housekeepers, on-site chefs and salons, concierge service and more.

“The description I’ve heard is that it’s sort of like a cruise ship on land,” Bakalar said.

On Reservoir Ave. the Woodside Development townhomes complex is on track to begin accepting tenants in the spring.

Bakalar said the new developments had also helped business development in town. Dan Onofrio, president of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council, which includes the Trumbull Chamber of Commerce, agreed.

“The ecosystem being created is creating the development of smart growth,” he said. “It’s a wonderful transition to see.

