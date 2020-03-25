Cross-tunnel border found west of the San Luis Port in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — A cross-border tunnel has been found at the international border west of the San Luis Port of Entry in Yuma, authorities said Tuesday.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol and special agents with Homeland Security Investigations responded to the scene Monday.

Contractors working on the wall project had been moving soil in the area when they uncovered plywood and boards, which agents later determined to be possible tunnel shoring.

After further excavation, the incomplete tunnel measured approximately 8 to 12 feet below the surface of the ground at the location of the sink hole.

Border Patrol officials said it’s the sixth tunnel discovered in the Yuma Sector area.

Agents and Mexican military officials have secured a similar sinkhole on Mexico’s side of the border about 10 to 12 feet south of the original hole.

Law enforcement on both sides will continue to monitor and inspect the tunnel.