Critics: Cuomo apology 'tone-deaf,' ignores power imbalance MARYCLAIRE DALE, Associated Press March 2, 2021 Updated: March 2, 2021 1:29 a.m.
1 of2 FILE — In this Jan. 28, 2019 file photo, Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, D-Manhattan, speaks in the Assembly Chamber at the state Capitol, in Albany, N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s response to accusations that he sexually harassed women on the job is being viewed as a tone-deaf “faux-pology” by critics and victim's advocates. Cuomo said in a statement that he only meant to joke with staff to add ‘levity’ to their serious work. However, at least two women have complained that they were uncomfortable with his alleged sexual advances and were forced to change jobs or leave state government. Yuh-Line Niou calls sexual harassment at the statehouse rampant. Hans Pennink/AP Show More Show Less
2 of2 FILE— In this Feb. 13, 2019 file photo, New York Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, D-New York, speaks during a public hearing on sexual harassment in the workplace, in Albany, N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s response to accusations that he sexually harassed women on the job is being viewed as a tone-deaf “faux-pology” by critics and victim's advocates. Cuomo said in a statement that he only meant to joke with staff to add ‘levity’ to their serious work. However, at least two women have complained that they were uncomfortable with his alleged sexual advances and were forced to change jobs or leave state government. Yuh-Line Niou calls sexual harassment at the statehouse rampant. Hans Pennink/AP Show More Show Less
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — When she first arrived in Albany to work as a legislative aide in 2013, New York Assembly Member Yuh-Line Niou had lawmakers grab her buttocks, suggest she and her boss were “a hot duo” who should have sex, and peer into her office to check her out for a “hot or not” list.
Niou, then a chief of staff in her late 20s, never reported it. She feared it would unfairly drag down her boss. But the experiences stayed with her.
Written By
MARYCLAIRE DALE