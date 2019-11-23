Crews raze Michigan home teetering on Lake Michigan bluff

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A home that was teetering on a bluff overlooking Lake Michigan has been demolished in western Michigan.

Workers used an excavator on Friday to raze the Park Township home just north of Camp Geneva, sending some debris down a steep cliff into the lake.

WOOD-TV reports that erosion linked to high lake levels had washed away much of the bluff, leaving the home’s underside hanging over the lake and collapsing part of its foundation.

Contractor Carl Perrin says the property owner was looking forward to the home’s demolition, in part because he didn’t want anyone to get hurt.

Ottawa County Emergency Management Director Nick Bonstell says several properties have suffered substantial damage from recent lakeside erosion.

He urged property owners to work with the county if their homes need demolished.

___

Information from: WOOD-TV, http://www.woodtv.com