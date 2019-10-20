Crews probe source of smoke from ship off Georgia coast

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Marine salvage experts are trying to determine what caused a fire in an overturned cargo ship lying close to Georgia's seacoast for weeks now.

Smoke could be seen coming out of the Golden Ray on Sunday. Petty Officer Michael Himes, a spokesman for a unified command team seeking to remove the vessel, said crews contained the smoke and were monitoring conditions around the vessel.

The vessel overturned Sept. 8 near the Port of Brunswick. Rescuers drilled into the hull's steel plates and rescued four crewmen who were trapped in the bowels of the ship for more than a day in scorching heat and darkness.

Crews plan to haul the ship away in pieces because they say it cannot be safely righted and refloated intact.