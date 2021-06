CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Crews on Thursday were mopping up a wind-driven wildfire that resulted in evacuations and power outages but no structure damage in the Jacks Valley southwest of Carson City.

The fire burned 285 acres of brush after starting Wednesday south of Jacks Valley Road and was at 85% containment Thursday, fire officials said in a statement on Inciweb, the multiagency fire management website.