Trumbull Community Women invites graduating high school seniors who live in Trumbull to apply for the Sheila Hayes Memorial Scholarship for Creative Writing. The recipient for the $1,500 college scholarship will be chosen based primarily on their submission of an original work of fiction, which must be submitted by April 20, 2021.

The scholarship honors the memory of Sheila Hayes, a long-time TCW member. Submissions must be between 2,500 and 5,000 words.