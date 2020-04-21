Crash in Oceana County kills 2 men, injures woman

COLFAX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two men have been killed after the car they were in crashed into a van in northwestern Michigan’s Oceana County.

Josue Morales, 20, from Hart, Michigan, and 23-year-old Enrique Guajardo, 23, of Donna, Texas, were pronounced dead Monday at the crash site in Colfax Township, southwest of Traverse City.

Morales was in a no-passing zone about 5:20 p.m. Monday when he passed another vehicle at a high rate of speed, according to authorities. Guajardo was a passenger in Morales’ car.

Morales lost control and drove into the path of a Dodge Caravan. Morales’ car caught fire after the impact.

The driver of the Caravan was in stable condition at a hospital.