Craig gives 1st political speech, preps gubernatorial run

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — Ex-Detroit police chief James Craig on Tuesday sought to burnish his Republican credentials before a likely run for governor, telling party stalwarts about his evolution from being a “born” Democrat.

Craig, who retired last month, said he has been a Republican for many years and voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020. He said he is anti-abortion and supports gun rights along with the police, the military and the principle of self-reliance rather than a “victimhood mentality” being pushed by Democratic leaders.