Courtroom showdown: EU takes on AstraZeneca in vaccine row SAMUEL PETREQUIN, Associated Press May 24, 2021 Updated: May 24, 2021 7:01 a.m.
1 of3 FILE - In this Saturday, July 18, 2020 file photo a general view of AstraZeneca offices and the corporate logo in Cambridge, England. The European Commission will try this week to persuade a Belgian court to order the AstraZeneca pharmaceutical company to deliver millions of doses of its COVID-19 vaccines to EU countries. The EU accuses the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker of failing to deliver the number of shots it agreed. AstraZeneca’s contract signed with the Commission on behalf of all 27 EU member states foresaw an initial 300 million doses for distribution among member countries, with an option for a further 100 million. The doses were expected to be delivered throughout 2021 but only 30 million were sent during the first quarter. Alastair Grant/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - In this March 22, 2021, file photo, vials of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine sit in a fridge at the local vaccine center in Ebersberg near Munich, Germany. The European Commission will try this week to persuade a Belgian court to order the AstraZeneca pharmaceutical company to deliver millions of doses of its COVID-19 vaccines to EU countries. The EU accuses the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker of failing to deliver the number of shots it agreed. AstraZeneca’s contract signed with the Commission on behalf of all 27 EU member states foresaw an initial 300 million doses for distribution among member countries, with an option for a further 100 million. The doses were expected to be delivered throughout 2021 but only 30 million were sent during the first quarter. Matthias Schrader/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 FILE - In this Wednesday, April 14, 2021 file photo, a box with vials of AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 were taken out of a fridge for a few seconds during a vaccination campaign in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The European Commission will try this week to persuade a Belgian court to order the AstraZeneca pharmaceutical company to deliver millions of doses of its COVID-19 vaccines to EU countries. The EU accuses the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker of failing to deliver the number of shots it agreed. AstraZeneca’s contract signed with the Commission on behalf of all 27 EU member states foresaw an initial 300 million doses for distribution among member countries, with an option for a further 100 million. The doses were expected to be delivered throughout 2021 but only 30 million were sent during the first quarter. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less
BRUSSELS (AP) — It’s crunch time for the European Commission in its legal battle with drugmaker AstraZeneca.
At loggerheads for months with the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company it accuses of failing to deliver the promised number of COVID-19 vaccine doses, the European Union’s executive branch will try to persuade a Brussels court Wednesday that the case is urgent enough to justify ordering the company to make an immediate delivery of the missing shots.
Written By
SAMUEL PETREQUIN