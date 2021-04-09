Court rules for Democrats in debate over legislative session

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A federal appeals court has vacated a judge's ruling that upheld the New Hampshire House Speaker's refusal to provide remote access to legislative sessions to lawmakers who are at a higher risk of serious complications from COVID-19.

Seven Democratic lawmakers sued Sherman Packard, a Republican, arguing that holding in-person sessions without a remote option violates the Americans with Disabilities Act and the state and federal constitutions, and forces them to either risk their lives or abandon their duties as elected officials.