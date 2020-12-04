Court overturns murder conviction of reputed gang leader

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Supreme Court on Friday overturned the murder conviction of a reputed Hartford gang leader and ordered a new trial in connection with drive-by killing in 2007.

Justices said in a 6-0 ruling that the judge in the trial of Donald Raynor improperly denied his request for a hearing to challenge the reliability of ballistics evidence in the case. They also said Judge Hunchu Kwak improperly allowed evidence of alleged criminal conduct by Raynor for which he was never charged.

Hartford police said Raynor, now 35, led the violent Money Green/Bedroc gang that had a “hit squad” and trafficked drugs in the city's North End. He was convicted of murder by a jury and sentenced to 60 years in prison in 2015 for the shooting death of 22-year-old Delano Gray, who police alleged was a rival gang member.

Raynor's first trial ended with a hung jury. He has maintained his innocence and has denied allegations by Hartford police that he was involved in other shootings.

A message seeking comment was sent late Friday afternoon to Hartford State's Attorney Sharmese Walcott. Emails seeking comment were sent to Raynor's lawyers.