Court in Italy convicts 90 suspects in probe of crime clans

ROME (AP) — A court in southern Italy has convicted 70 defendants and acquitted 20 others in a trial that probed alleged links between the ‘ndrangheta crime syndicate and local business figures, politicians and public officials.
The verdicts on Saturday came at the end of a fast-track trial that was an offshoot of another, ongoing trial in the Calabria region against more than 320 defendants, the Italian news agency ANSA reported from Lamezia Terme, a city in the “toe” of the boot-shaped peninsula.