Court documents: Video shows fight, school shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Surveillance footage from inside a Virginia high school where two students were shot earlier this week shows a student opening fire in a hallway after a teacher broke up his fight with one of the shooting victims, according to court records.
The fight at Heritage High School in Newport News only lasted a few seconds, but court records state the 15-year-old boy was captured on video dropping his backpack, pulling a gun from his waistband and firing multiple times at the 17-year-old boy, news outlets reported.