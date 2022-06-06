Court dismisses lawsuit seeking House elections this year

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A three-judge panel dismissed a lawsuit Monday that sought to force all 100 members of Virginia’s Republican-controlled House of Delegates to face an unscheduled election this year.

U.S. District Judge David Novak, joined by two colleges, ruled that Paul Goldman, a longtime Democratic Party activist, lacks standing to pursue his lawsuit. Goldman had argued that House members elected for two-year terms in November 2021 must run again in 2022 under newly redrawn maps that properly align legislative districts with population shifts.