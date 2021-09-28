Court denies Dylann Roof's request for new appellate hearing

Dylann Roof has lost the next phase of his appeal, with a federal court turning down his request for a new hearing to challenge his death sentence and conviction in the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation.
In an order issued Monday, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals wrote that it was denying Roof's request for a hearing before a full appellate court, as well as his petition that a court of substitute judges from other circuits be designated to consider his case.