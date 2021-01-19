Court: Georgia lawyer boasted about storming Pelosi's office

AMERICUS, Ga. (AP) — The FBI says a Georgia attorney accused of joining the attack on the U.S. Capitol riot bragged on social media that he was among the first rioters to break into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, and said she “probably would have been torn into little pieces” if they had found her there.
William McCall Calhoun Jr., of Americus, Georgia, made his first court appearance on Friday after his arrest on charges including violent entry or disorderly conduct, tampering with a witness and entering a restricted building, news outlets reported. He remains jailed pending another hearing this week.