Couple celebrates 60th wedding anniversary

David and Gillian Collings celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on March 31. They are pictured on their wedding day and in a recent photo of them taken last summer.

Longtime Trumbull residents David and Gillian Collings recently celebrated a wedding milestone with a special surprise from their homeland.

The Collings’ have been residents of Trumbull since they moved to the United States from England in the summer of 1966. They came with their three small children; Jeremy, Sarah and Deborah, then 5, 4 and 2-years-old, and moved to Williams Road, where they still reside. A fourth child, Abigail, followed in 1968.

On March 31, the couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Because they were married and lived in England, their son Jeremy was able to request a message from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, the Queen of England, congratulating them on their accomplishment.

The secret arrangement to apply for the message from the queen took some planning, with the wedding certificate having to be located and old passports dug out without giving away the plan. Last week, the special notice arrived in the mail.

Gillian, a retired Trumbull Public School teacher, is now a writer and avid gardener. David, an aeronautical engineer by training, worked for Sikorsky Aircraft when he first came to America, and then went on to work with Industrial Acoustics Corporation as an acoustical engineer for many years.

The couple have four children and eight grandchildren.