Couple celebrates 60th anniversary

Joe and Anne Surber Joe and Anne Surber Photo: Contributed Photos Photo: Contributed Photos Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Couple celebrates 60th anniversary 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Joe and Anne Surber of Trumbull celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on May 28.

Joe and the former Anne Lucey, both of Fairfield, were married in St. Thomas Church in Fairfield on May 28, 1960. They have three sons, Brian, Tim (Kate), all of Trumbull, and Kevin, who passed away in 1988.

On May 23, the Rev. Terrence P. Walsh, pastor of Christ the King Church in Trumbull, offered a special mass at 5 p.m., in their honor. But due to COVID-19, their anniversary party has been postponed from May 23 until September.

Joe was the sales manager at the Unisys Corporation for 34 years and Anne is a registered nurse, having graduated from and worked at St. Vincent’s Medical Center and at Park City Hospital, and also as an industrial nurse and a doctor’s office nurse.

The secret to a long marriage, the Surbers say, “are the four C’s: Compatibility, Communication, Compromise and Commitment — plus a sense of humor!”