Couple believed dead after house explosion, standoff

HOQUIAM, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a husband and wife are believed to be dead after a standoff with police ended in a gun battle, explosions and a at a home near Hoquiam, Washington.

KOMO reports the drama began at around 9:20 p.m. Monday when deputies responded to a 911 call about a domestic violence shooting.

The Grays Harbor County Undersheriff Brad Johansson says the 911 caller, a 47-year-old woman, said her 18-year-old son had been shot in the hand and her 56-year-old husband had been shot in the chest.

The son and the other person fled from the residence to try and get help. A neighbor called 911 to report hearing gunshots.

After more than three hours of negotiations, a large explosion erupted from the front of the house followed by another large explosion. After the two explosions authorities say the husband started firing multiple rounds out the front of the home at the law enforcement officers.

Seven members of the crisis team responded by returning fire at the suspect. No law enforcement officers were injured in the explosions or shots that were fired at them.

As the house burned, multiple loud explosions came from the home. The suspect was not seen leaving the house and investigators believe he and his wife were still in the house when it was on fire.