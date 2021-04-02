County board to Senate: Find another spot to recount ballots

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County’s elected leaders aren’t interested in allowing a firm led by a backer of unfounded election fraud theories to use county facilities to recount 2.1 million ballots from November's election as part of an audit that Arizona Senate’s Republican leaders plan to conduct.
The decision by the Republican-dominated Maricopa County Board of Supervisors came after the board met with its lawyers Thursday, a day after Senate President Karen Fann announced the auditors she had hired to try to show whether President Joe Biden's victory was legitimate.