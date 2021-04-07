Council reaffirms Trumbull diversity task force, with a one-word change

4
TRUMBULL — Nearly three hours of public comment and often contentious council debate resulted in a one-word change to a resolution that reaffirmed Trumbull’s commitment to a diversity and inclusion task force.
In passing Resolution TC28-171, the council committed to reforming the depleted Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Task Force with four new members to bring its roster back up to eight. The resolution originally said the council would appoint a “new” chairman and vice chairman but the members struck the word “new” from the document, allowing current chair Tara Figueroa a chance to continue to lead the group.