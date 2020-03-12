Cost of long-term care discussion at Senior Center

“Will the state take my house?” “What happens if I can’t afford the costs of care for my loved one?” “What’s the difference between Medicare and Medicaid?” “Is the state going to question everything I’ve done, for how many years?”

All these questions and more will be reviewed by Attorney Lyn Eliovson of the firm of Eliovson and Tenore March 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the Trumbull Senior Center, 23 Priscilla Place.

Those facing high costs of long term care and are wondering how to meet those costs and what the rules and regulations are under the Medicaid program are invited to attend.