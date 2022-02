MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Three more inmates who died in Alabama prisons tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Department of Corrections.

Two men who were incarcerated at St. Clair prison died late last month and tested positive for the illness during a post-mortem examination, the agency said in a weekly update about the pandemic. A third inmate at St. Clair tested positive for COVID-19 before he died, it said.