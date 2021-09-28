Correction: Virus Outbreak-Kentucky story

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — In a story published Sept. 27, 2021, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Kentucky’s updated COVID-19 booster shot guidelines recommend third shots to recipients of Moderna or Pfizer vaccines who are 65 and older, long-term care residents or people with medical conditions that increase their risk of severe coronavirus infection. The new guidelines for those groups only apply to Pfizer recipients. A third shot is only recommended at least 28 days after a second shot of both vaccines only for Kentuckians who are immunocompromised.