Correction: Philippines-Pride Protesters Arrested story

Police wearing face masks arrest protesters during a LGBTQ pride march in Manila, Philippines, Friday June 26, 2020. Philippine police arrested 20 protesters who marked the Global Pride event with a march to demand government aid for poor workers and drivers displaced by the coronavirus lockdown. less Police wearing face masks arrest protesters during a LGBTQ pride march in Manila, Philippines, Friday June 26, 2020. Philippine police arrested 20 protesters who marked the Global Pride event with a march to ... more Photo: Gerard Carreon, AP Photo: Gerard Carreon, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Correction: Philippines-Pride Protesters Arrested story 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — In a story on June 26, 2020, about Philippine police arresting 20 protesters who marked the Global Pride event with a march in Manila, The Associated Press erroneously described Rey Salinas of the Bahaghari protest group as male. Salinas identifies herself as female.