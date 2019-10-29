Correction: Dominion-Phone Scam story

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — In a story Oct. 28 about a phone scam involving electric bills, The Associated Press reported erroneously that a 1-800 number used by phone scammers was affiliated with Dominion Energy. The number is not affiliated with the power company.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Dominion warns of phone scammers who claim bills are unpaid

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy has issued a warning about scammers calling people in Virginia and claiming they owe money on their electric bill.

WRIC-TV reported Monday that the callers pretend to work for Dominion Energy.

The callers either demand that a fine be paid or that a Dominion customer pay an outstanding balance on his or her bill. In some cases, the scammers have claimed that customers owe thousands of dollars.

Customers are usually directed to a 1-800 number that is not affiliated with Dominion Energy.

As a general rule, no one should give money or bank information to someone calling to demand money.