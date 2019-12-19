https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/Coroner-3-people-die-in-rural-house-fire-west-of-14918908.php
Coroner: 3 people die in rural house fire west of Muncie
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Three people died early Thursday in a house fire west of Muncie, a coroner said.
One body was found shortly after 3 a.m. and two other bodies were found at the scene later that morning, Delaware County Coroner Rick Howell told The Star Press.
The victims were two females and a male, Howell said. They were not immediately identified.
The blaze at the rural home was reported to emergency dispatchers at 1:50 a.m. The house was destroyed.
