Coronavirus pandemic takes tolls of Minot hotel business

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — The impact of the coronavirus pandemic couldn’t be more evident than it is for Minot’s hotels. Business has plummeted. People haven’t been traveling. The Canadian border has been closed for months. Social distancing has put an end to hosting events like banquets, wedding receptions and Christmas parties.
While hotels are certainly not the only businesses impacted by COVID-19, their empty parking lots and lobbies are vivid reminders of the ongoing economic effects of the pandemic.