Coronavirus claims 153-year-old agricultural fair

BOSTON (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has claimed another Massachusetts tradition.

The 2020 Marshfield Fair scheduled for late August has been canceled for the first time in its 153-year history, The Patriot Ledger of Quincy reported.

“We’re extremely disappointed that this decision had to be made, but we made it taking into consideration the pandemic and the additional cautions that would be required,” said Lenny LaForest, president of the Marshfield Agricultural and Horticultural Society.

The agricultural fair draws farmers and ranchers who show off their brightest flowers, largest vegetables and best-bred livestock for ribbons. The fair also includes entertainment, arts and crafts exhibits, carnival rides and games, and food stalls.

The fair typically draws about 160,000 people over its 10-day run.

___

MASKS FOR BARBERS

The Hampden County Sheriff’s Office is donating face shields to hair salons and barbershops in the county as they begin to welcome back customers.

“As we work to get back to business during the pandemic, the least we can do is make sure the people providing services to us have the tools they need to safely perform their trade,” Sheriff Nick Cocchi told Masslive.com.

The formal donation is scheduled Wednesday.

The donations will begin in Westfield and expand to other area communities.