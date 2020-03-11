Corned beef and cabbage dinner and entertainment

The Women of St. Stephen Parish, 6948 Main St., Trumbull are having a corned beef and cabbage dinner with entertainment by well-known Irish songwriter and guitarist, Paul Pender and Deidre McMorrow, fiddler, playing and singing traditional Irish and Celtic music.

It will be held in the church hall at 6:30 p.m., on Saturday, March 14.

Cost is $25 per person. Call Pat at 203-459-8695 or Doris at 203-261-9778 for reservations.