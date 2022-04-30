Cooking homemade salsa, pepper jellies, fruit butter

FRANKLIN, La. (AP) — Jason Turner is not afraid to try.

Anything, really.

When he sees a problem to solve or a person doing something interesting, his first thought tends to be, “It can’t be that hard.” And then he goes for it.

“The worst you can do is screw it up, throw it away and then try again,” Turner said.

By weekday he’s a technical service engineer for a natural gas company, but on weeknights and weekends he’s in his kitchen in Franklin, whipping up his “world famous” spicy salsa, pepper jelly or chow chow, which is akin to a relish.

He works to use as much local produce as possible, picking peppers from his own garden and persimmons from his brother-in-law’s tree to add to his mix of jellies and jams.

“I use whatever fruit I can get my hands on,” Turner said.

He pours them into jars, slaps his label on it and prepares it for shipping or for his booth at the latest local market, selling as Grand P’s World Famous Homemade Goods.

Turner, 55, named his company after what his grandson, Dexter, calls him. The nickname is short for grand père, French for grandfather.

It all started with his wife, Mary. She loves salsa and eats it regularly. After she’d run out a few times and didn’t make it to the store to buy more, Turner had his usual thought: “It can’t be that hard to make salsa.”

He began testing recipes and got it just how they liked it, with big chunks of tomatoes and not too much liquid.

“I’d make a big batch and load up the cabinets,” he said.

Mary was set, and the extra would go to friends and family as gifts, especially around the holidays. He was handing out jars every time he tried something new, and finally they talked him into selling them.

“What does it hurt to try?” he said.

His first one was a booth in December at the Bayou to Main Market in Franklin and was pleasantly surprised to find his marmalades and salsas selling.

“People like knowing it’s homemade,” Turner said. “I think a big draw is knowing it’s made local.”

When at the Franklin farmers market a lot of conversations start off about ingredients and turn into “I think you knew my mom and dad,” he said with a smile.

“There’s a lot of that; there’s some kind of connection,” he said.

Turner also has success beyond Acadiana by sharing his offerings on LinkedIn, earning him orders as far away as Texas and Pennsylvania so far. His top sellers are his spicy salsa and his andouille, which comes with a tongue-in-cheek label that states “animals were definitely harmed in the making of this,” and one of his newer items, black bean and corn salsa, is on the rise.

Turner is always looking for new ideas and recipes to try or try again. He’s looking forward to going back to boudin, which he hasn’t quite mastered yet. He’s got the flavor right, but it comes out too dry, he said.

And with his satsuma tree blooming again after a barren season last year, he plans to have marmalade to spare.