Convicted killer freed, decade after exoneration overturned

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man whose exoneration in a 1993 murder case was overturned by the state Supreme Court a decade ago has been released from prison, after a judge granted his request to reduce his 80-year sentence to time served, according to court documents obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press.
George Gould, 59, was freed after state Judge Gerald Harmon in New Haven approved a sentence modification on May 4, according to the documents. He was released from prison the next day, according to the Department of Correction.