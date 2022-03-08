Contractor, former suburban inspections chief pleads guilty

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An unlicensed contractor who was also a suburb’s head of inspections and code enforcement has pleaded guilty to conspiracy and filing false tax returns, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

James Mohamad, 52, of Kenner, bribed a New Orleans inspection official to get fraudulent permits for heating, ventilation and air-conditioning contracts in the city, paying about $93,000 to him and to people whose names and license numbers were used on the permits, according to a court document.