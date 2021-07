Nam Y. Huh/AP

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence was largely unchanged between June and July, holding to the lofty heights that were last seen near the beginning of 2020, just before the coronavirus pandemic throttled the U.S. and global economies.

The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index inched up in July to 129.1, above last month's reading of 128.9. It's the sixth straight month that the measurement has risen.