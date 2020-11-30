Consumer agency urges Kansas regulators to reject solar rate

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A consumer advocacy agency has urged state regulators to reject Evergy’s proposal to add charges to recover the cost of providing solar energy.

The Citizens’ Utility Ratepayer Board, a state agency which advocates for consumers in utility cases, requested a temporary plan in which Evergy would charge solar and non-solar customers the same. Under its plan, all customers pay a service charge and an energy rate based on how much electricity used, the Wichita Eagle reported.

Evergy proposed new rates after their current rate structure, which included fees to customers who generate their own electricity, was ruled discriminatory by the Kansas Supreme Court.

The company contends it needs to recover the cost of providing on-demand electricity for solar-equipped homes that don’t use many kilowatts. It argues customers without solar are subsidizing those who use solar power.

After the court ruling, Evergy proposed a monthly fee tied to the size of a resident’s solar array or wind turbine. Residents who don’t generate electricity would not pay a fee.

David Nickel, counsel for the consumer agency, contends that would bring the issue back to court.

It also opposes Evergy’s alternative proposal — a minimum bill of $35 for all residential customers — because it would hurt low-income consumers.