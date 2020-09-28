Construction union backs Rutigliano in the 123rd District

State Rep. David Rutigliano State Rep. David Rutigliano Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Construction union backs Rutigliano in the 123rd District 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

TRUMBULL — State Rep. David Rutigliano (R-123rd District) has received the endorsement of the Connecticut State Building and Construction Trades Union Council of the AFL-CIO in his re-election effort this year.

“Good paying construction jobs are key to turning around the Connecticut economy,” Rutigliano said. “The hard-working members of the Connecticut Building and Construction Trades Union perform the work on transportation and other infrastructure projects that benefit all of us.”

The CSBT represents approximately 30,000 construction workers across the state and provides both training and apprenticeship programs for those interested in the building trades.