Conservative activists heckle Pence at conference in Florida June 18, 2021 Updated: June 18, 2021 7:39 p.m.
1 of7 Former vice president Mike Pence speaks during the Road to Majority convention at Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Kissimmee, Fla., on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Stephen M. Dowell /Orlando Sentinel via AP) Stephen M. Dowell/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Former vice president Mike Pence and his wife Karen wave after he spoke during the Road to Majority convention at Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Kissimmee, Fla., on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP) Stephen M. Dowell/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Former vice president Mike Pence speaks during the Road to Majority convention at Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Kissimmee, Fla., on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Stephen M. Dowell /Orlando Sentinel via AP) Stephen M. Dowell/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Former vice president Mike Pence speaks during the Road to Majority convention at Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Kissimmee, Fla., on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Stephen M. Dowell /Orlando Sentinel via AP) Stephen M. Dowell/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Former vice president Mike Pence speaks during the Road to Majority convention at Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Kissimmee, Fla., on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Stephen M. Dowell /Orlando Sentinel via AP) Stephen M. Dowell/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Former vice president Mike Pence speaks during the Road to Majority convention at Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Kissimmee, Fla., on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Stephen M. Dowell /Orlando Sentinel via AP) Stephen M. Dowell/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Former vice president Mike Pence speaks during the Road to Majority convention at Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Kissimmee, Fla., on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Stephen M. Dowell /Orlando Sentinel via AP) Stephen M. Dowell/AP Show More Show Less
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Some attendees at a conference in Florida for conservative activists heckled former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday during a speech.
A few attendees shouted, “Traitor!" as Pence spoke at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority Policy Conference at a resort in Orlando. Pence ignored the shouts and plowed through his address.