Conservation ranger slain in Congo's Virunga National Park

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — A conservation park ranger was killed during an attack by armed men this weekend in eastern Congo’s Virunga National Park, the Congolese Institute for Nature Conservation said Sunday.

Chief Brigadier Etienne Mutazimiza Kanyaruchinya, 48, was killed Saturday evening when 100 heavily armed men, presumed to be former members of the M23 rebel group, attacked a patrol post near the village of Bukima in Congo’s North Kivu Province. The rest of the rangers fled unharmed, said the statement.