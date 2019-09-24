Connecticut's Murphy, Blumenthal calls for impeachment probe

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut's two Democratic U.S. senators are calling for a House select committee to begin an impeachment inquiry of Republican President Donald Trump.

Sens. Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal issued statements Tuesday, saying they now believe it's necessary after Trump is said to have pushed the Ukrainian president to investigate former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden. Days before, Trump ordered aid to Ukraine frozen.

Trump has insisted he did nothing wrong and denied any requests for help in procuring damaging information about Biden were tied to the aid freeze.

Murphy says the nation's reputation will be harmed if Trump is allowed to "get away with trading our influence abroad" to "advance his political interests."

He says a pending whistleblower complaint on the matter should be "presented to Congress in full."