Connecticut reports 1st death from vaping-related illness

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut health officials are reporting the state’s first death associated with lung injuries related to vaping.

The state Department of Public Health said Thursday that the patient in their 30s died last week while hospitalized for multiple medical conditions.

Commissioner Renee Coleman-Mitchell said she is asking Connecticut residents not to use e-cigarettes or vaping products.

Nationwide there have been 1,080 confirmed and probable cases of injuries related to electronic cigarettes and other vaping devices, including more than a dozen deaths. Many of the reports involve severe, life-threatening illnesses in previously healthy people. In Connecticut, a total of 25 cases have been reported.

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont says the state is developing a “comprehensive, effective response” with state agencies. His administration plans to discuss the issue Friday with neighboring state officials.