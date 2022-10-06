Connecticut releases $70 million for child care worker bonus

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Full-time Connecticut child care workers will soon receive one-time bonuses of $1,000 under an initiative created to show the state's appreciation for an industry that's struggling to fill open jobs

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont announced that $70 million included in the latest state budget has been released and will now be available to providers. The Connecticut Office of Early Childhood on Thursday began contacting eligible child care operators and instructing them on how to apply for the money.