Connecticut opens vaccinations to people 55 years and older

About 600,000 Connecticut residents who are between 55 and 64 years old became eligible Monday for COVID-19 vaccinations, but Gov. Ned Lamont warned it could take more than three weeks for the majority of those people to get their first shot.
“We don’t have that many vaccines we’re getting on a weekly basis,” he said, urging residents to be patient as shipments continue to be delivered to the state from the federal government. “If we had followed the CDC guidelines, it would have been 1.8 million people and you would have been going out months."