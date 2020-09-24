Connecticut moves to expand restaurant capacity, gatherings

Capacity at Connecticut restaurants, hair salons, libraries, and certain outdoor and indoor event and performing arts venues will increase beginning Oct. 8, while bars and nightclubs will remain closed to prevent possible spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday.

Given Connecticut's low COVID-19 infection rate, which has hovered around 1% for weeks, the Democrat said he believes the state is also ready to increase the size of allowable indoor and outdoor gatherings, so long as people continue to be cautious and take steps such as wearing face masks, social distancing and washing their hands.

“I think this is something we ought to be ready to do,” said Lamont during his coronavirus briefing with reporters, noting the state did not see any spikes in cases after it began allowing restaurants and other venues to gradually reopen.

Under the plan, indoor capacity at restaurants will increase form 50% to 75%, with eateries required to keep diners 6 feet apart or partitioned by plexiglass or other material. Capacity at libraries and businesses that provide personal services, such as barbers, will also increase from 50% to 75%.

Indoor performing arts venues will now be allowed to open beginning Oct. 8 at 50% capacity, with required masks and distancing. Meanwhile, capacity at outdoor event venues, such as amphitheaters and race tracks, will increase from 25% to 50%, with masks and distancing. Most stand-alone bars and nightclubs remain shuttered.

Indoor social gatherings at commercial establishments will be capped at 100 people or 50% capacity while gatherings at private residences will continue to be capped at 25. Graduations and religious gatherings will be capped at 200 people or 50% capacity, with masks and social distancing.

Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner David Lehman estimated that about 99% of Connecticut's economy will have reopened once the Oct. 8 changes take effect.

Scott Dolch, executive director of the Connecticut Restaurant Association, said the expanded capacity is “another important step in Connecticut’s nation-leading efforts to respond to COVID-19 in a safe and responsible manner.”

He noted in a written statement that limited indoor dining began on June 17 and the state has since maintained its transmission levels at some of the lowest in the nation.

“Like the rest of the country, Connecticut is not out of the woods of this pandemic by any stretch, but we’ve proven that it’s possible to be mindful of our local economy at the same time we keep our residents as safe as possible,” he said.

In related news, the state may announce Friday new rules that will ease current restrictions on visits at nursing homes, based on new federal regulations and directives for the states. Josh Geballe, Lamont's chief executive officer, said the changes will “significantly” relax the rules for facilities that have not had a positive case among residents or staff for at least 14 days.

State Sen. Kevin Kelly, R-Stratford, the ranking Senate Republican on the General Assembly's Aging Committee, said he's encouraged the state is open to changing the rules for indoor visits, which are currently limited to so-called compassionate care visits. He said they need to be implemented quickly.

“Most nursing home residents do not have time on their side, and they deserve to be able to see their loved ones,” he said in a written statement. “The negative impact of isolation on mental and physical health can be just as dangerous as the pandemic itself and must not be overlooked.”

Kelly said despite the governor’s last round of changes, he heard about families still being unable to see their loved ones when they were near death.

“That is unacceptable,” he said.

As of Thursday, there have been more than 56,000 cases of COVID-19 in Connecticut, resulting in 4,499 deaths.

Meanwhile, Lamont said the state is also concerned about influenza and is purchasing flu vaccine and making it available to providers and federally qualified health centers. While not a direct protection against COVID-19, state public health officials said the flu vaccine can significantly lessen flu symptoms, noting that severe cases can make someone's immune system vulnerable to dangerous viral infections such as COVID-19.

“In this context, getting a flu vaccine as early as possible will be more important than ever," said Dr. Deidre Gifford, the acting public health commissioner, in a written statement. “Additionally, we don’t want to overload the healthcare system if there is a surge of both influenza and COVID-19 at the same time.”

During the 2019-2020 flu season, DPH said there were 3,013 people hospitalized in Connecticut due to flu complications and 79 flu-associated deaths, including one pediatric death.