Connecticut man, who innovated century-old farm, dies

BETHLEHEM, Conn. (AP) — Ben March, who brought the fresh energy of a new generation to the operation of his family's century-old farm, died Saturday in a farm accident, local officials said. He was 39.

The youngest son of Thomas and Susan March returned to the 150-acre farm on Munger Road after years in a cubicle calculating pensions for Citibank, according to a history of the farm that Bethlehem author Nancy McMillan wrote in 2013.

March pioneered new approaches to keeping the farm in business and diversifying its revenue stream after the family abandoned its dairy production in 1988, building a robust greenhouse tomato business and a customer base from across New England for activities like pick-your-own fruits and corn, a playscape for children, hayrides and corn mazes.

The March family had added hilltop weddings and harvest festivals with live music to their repertoire, and also in recent years started hosting off-road bicycle races.

March died Saturday after he was taken to an area hospital with injuries suffered in a crash on a utility vehicle on the farm at about 9 p.m., Bethlehem Fire Chief Jon O'Neil said. His family was not available to comment Sunday.

A post on the March Farm Facebook page announced that the farm would be closed and all activities canceled Sunday and Monday.

The posts were met with hundreds of comments from people who wrote tributes to March's kindness and professionalism, his passion for the farm and his constant smile.

March, who grew up on the farm with his three siblings, had taken on the responsibility of pruning the farm's 5,000 fruit trees after his father underwent heart surgery just before the 100th anniversary of the farm.

He inspected tomatoes during blight, fixed broken down tractors and sold vegetables at farmers markets.

He had helped successfully shepherd the farm into the 21st century as Bethlehem, a town that was once home to at least two dozen dairy farms, slowly became a place with maybe a half-dozen farms.

"It's going to hit the whole town hard," Bethlehem First Selectman Leonard Assard said in a phone interview Sunday. "He tried to expand their horizon a lot, and he was doing very well with that. It's a big loss for everybody."

State police, who oversee Bethlehem's police department as a member of the Resident State Trooper program, are investigating the crash, they said Sunday.

Online: https://bit.ly/2LXHJCV

___

Information from: Republican-American, http://www.rep-am.com