Connecticut man dies in Vermont crash

ROYALTON, Vt. (AP) — A Connecticut man has died in a car crash in the Vermont town of Stockbridge.

Vermont State Police say 69-year-old Philip Russell of Niantic, Connecticut, was driving on Route 107 Tuesday morning when he lost control of his car, crossed the center line and collided with an oncoming box truck.

Russell was taken to the Gifford Medical Center in Randolph, where he was pronounced dead. The other driver was not injured.

Police say it was snowing and sleeting at the time.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Vermont State Police in Royalton.