Connecticut estimates 200,000 impacted by immigration change

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut officials estimate as many as 200,000 residents could be impacted by sweeping Trump administration changes that would deny green cards to many immigrants who use Medicaid, food stamps and other forms of public assistance.

Democratic Attorney General William Tong, other state officials and advocates predicted Wednesday the planned changes will lead to more expensive emergency room visits, increased demand at food pantries and a decline in children enrolled in Connecticut's HUSKY health insurance program, ultimately having "profound implications for the state," including economic ones.

Set to take effect in October, the rule change by President Donald Trump's administration is pitched as a way to keep only self-sufficient immigrants in the country.

Connecticut, New York, Vermont and New York City filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday seeking to stop the change.