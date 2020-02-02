Connecticut could soon regulate 'forever chemicals'

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut state legislators could soon move to regulate toxic compounds found in drinking water.

High levels of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, collectively called PFAS, have been found in drinking water systems in Greenwich, Willimantic and Enfield, the Hartford Courant reported on Sunday. There were also multiple spills of thousands of gallons of PFAS firefighting foam that entered the Farmington River last year.

The chemicals are used to make products water and stain resistant, including carpets, clothing, furniture and cookware. They have earned the nickname “forever chemicals” because they never fully break down.

A state task force created by Gov. Ned Lamont has issued a series of recommendations including statewide PFAS testing and pollution cleanup. A Lamont spokesman said he is also considering a series of executive orders to combat contamination.

The General Assembly is expected to discuss the issue when it convenes Wednesday.