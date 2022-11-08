This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
2
TRUMBULL — Two programs that aimed to help small businesses and town residents were honored by the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities last week.
At its annual convention on Nov. 1, CCM gave Trumbull a municipal excellence award for creating its Local Meals Program — through which nine local restaurants provided take-out or delivery meals to vulnerable residents — and the Main Street Dollars program, which encouraged Trumbull residents to shop locally during the holidays.